New Delhi: Around 85 employees working at Sun Pharmaceuticals' clinical pharmacology unit were terminated from their services on Friday without any prior intimation. They were the part of Vadodara R&D unit of Sun pharma.

The company said that they are discontinuing services at their two centres at Tandalja and Akota in Vadodara. These units used to conduct bio-equivalence studies. However, Sun pharmaceuticals said in a statement that they have discontinued their operations at these units and shifted to other facilities. “While we continue to make investments in our R&D operations, we also constantly evaluate our resources and future capacity requirements to bring in efficiencies in cost and processes. To ensure optimal utilisation of Clinical Pharmacology Units (CPUs) that conduct bio-equivalence studies, we are discontinuing operations at two centers at Tandalja & Akota, Vadodara. The bio-equivalence studies from these centers will be transferred to our other facilities,"the spokesperson said.

According to people aware of the matter the employees were given three-month salary and told to leave. According to same people bouncers were called to control the situation by the company. However, Sun Pharmaceuticals denied the allegations. They said they are offering full support to the affected employees. “We are offering full support to the affected employees and helping them with outplacement services. We are intimating all regulatory authorities and ensuring that we comply with all regulations. We also categorically deny that the company used the services of any bouncers as alleged in certain messages on social media," said the company spokesperson.