855 Noida flats worth 1650 crore sold by Godrej Properties in a year
Leading real estate developer Godrej Properties on Thursday announced that they have sold 855 homes worth 1,650 crore within a year of the launch of their project, Godrej Woods in Noida in March 2021. This includes sales of 509 crore in March 2021 and sales of 1141 crore in FY 22 YTD.

Situated in Noida - Sector 43, homes at Godrej Woods are set amidst a lush green urban forest with over 600 trees.

The project offers several lifestyle amenities such as infinity-edge pools, a café, rivulet, a modern clubhouse, orchards, a forest trail, and an elevated walkway. The project is situated right next to the 97-acre Noida Golf Course and offers excellent connectivity to the high-quality social infrastructure in the vicinity.

Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “We are happy with the customer response received for Godrej Woods. Noida is an important market for us and we will look to sustain and build on this momentum in the years ahead. Our focus is to deliver an outstanding project for all our customers at Godrej Woods."

Godrej Properties entered the NCR Market in 2010 and has until now added 18 residential, commercial, and township projects across 5 cities with 7 projects having already been delivered and 11 in various stages of development.

