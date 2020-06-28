Due to the coronavirus pandemic about 9,000 trainees and interns at Infosys' Mysuru residential campus have relocated to their homes, chairman Nandan Nilekani said on Saturday. They are being trained on the company's digital platforms, he said, adding that India's second biggest IT company has hired over 19,000 college graduates from campuses across India.

"In Mysuru, over 9,000 trainees and interns have relocated to their homes from our residential global training centre. They are enabled to continue their training on Infosys' digital platforms," Nilekani said.

Speaking at company's annual general meeting, Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani said, "Over the last few years, we have made huge investments in making Infosys stronger and more resilient, while bringing agility and speed in everything we do." "The investments have positioned us very well and this is demonstrated in the way we are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

While noting that the extraordinary and unprecedented pandemic impacted every country, business and individual, he exuded confidence that the company would overcome the global crisis by combining the scale, brand and relationships of a large company with the speedy responsiveness and agility of a start-up.

"Our robust balance-sheet, steady growth momentum, digital systems for our people, and our executive team, unified in their focus on strategy execution, are advantages that are clearly working for us," he said.

He said the Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹9.5 per share for fiscal 2020 while the overall revenue grew 9.8% in constant currency terms. The total dividend payout for 2019 was ₹8,120 crore while the company's earnings per share grew by 8.3% in US dollar terms in 2019.

During fiscal 2020, the overall revenue grew 9.8% in constant currency terms $12.8 billion. (With Agency Inputs)

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via