9 NTPC units in eastern region achieve 'highest-ever' quarterly power generation

State-owned NTPC has said its units in the eastern region - nine projects in Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal - achieved the "highest-ever" quarterly power generation of over 13,580 MU of electricity in the April-June period of the 2021-22 fiscal.

"NTPC Eastern Region-1 units, including joint ventures and subsidiaries, generated 13,583.51 million units of electricity in the first quarter, up by 28.41 per cent (year- on-year)," the company said.

"NTPC Eastern Region-1 units, including joint ventures and subsidiaries, generated 13,583.51 million units of electricity in the first quarter, up by 28.41 per cent (year- on-year)," the company said.

The growing power demand is a key indicator of India's economic recovery following disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Praveen Saxena, Regional Executive Director (East- 1), told PTI.

"Energy consumption, especially of electricity and refinery products, is usually linked to the overall demand in the economy," he added.

The Eastern Region-1 has an installed power generation capacity of 9,160 MW across nine projects in Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, while 7,270 MW is under construction.