91springboard raises 45 crore in fresh funding

As soon as the lockdown was announced in March, 91springboard had paused it’s billing cycle on membership plans offering some respite. It had also launched two key initiatives to assist its members during the lockdown. These include the 91springboard’s startups vs covid initiative that consolidated all efforts being taken by investors, government departments, and stakeholders to support startups tackling issues pertaining to covid-19. It also started 91slive, a user engagement platform which offered information ranging from learning and knowledge (professional and personal) workshops, health & wellness stories and covid 19 updates.