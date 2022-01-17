New Delhi: Corporate leaders in India are bullish of the economic recovery gaining momentum despite headwinds, especially the ongoing third wave of the pandemic.

As much as 99% of chief executive officers (CEOs) surveyed by PwC in India believe the country’s economic growth will improve over the next 12 months. Also, 94% of these CEOs are optimistic about global economic growth improving during the period, compared to 77% of global CEOs.

PwC’s 25th annual global CEO survey polled 4,446 CEOs in 89 countries and territories between October and November 2021. The India part of the survey polled 77 CEOs.

As per the survey, the CEOs from India also remained bullish on revenue prospects of their companies, with 98% confident about growth over the next 12 months.

The survey showed that while CEOs globally are more optimistic about prospects of economic growth this year than in 2021, those from India showed an increase in optimism at 94%, up from 88% last year.

“While Omicron has cast a shadow and CEOs are focused on the health and safety of their employees at the moment, CEO confidence and optimism over the past one year is testimony to the resilience of Indian companies. Perhaps owing to the futuristic groundwork done during the difficult times, 97% of India CEOs are confident about their own company’s prospects for revenue growth not only in the near term but also over the next three years," Sanjeev Krishan, Chairman, PwC in India said.

To be sure, business leaders in Indian showed concerns on some lingering issues. Last year, 70% of the CEOs viewed the pandemic as a top threat to growth, while 62% considered cyber threats as an impediment. This year, 15% of CEOs in India are apprehensive about cyber risks hindering their company’s ability to raise capital. India CEOs also agree that cyber risks could cause severe revenue disruptions, with 64% of respondents fearing a breach could hinder sales.

Also, 47% of CEOs believe cyber threats could impede their ability to develop products and services.

About 89% of CEOs in India are concerned about health risks – 9% higher than their global counterparts. This is perhaps an indication that business leaders would like to exercise caution when it comes to making early investment and business decisions, despite vaccination drives worldwide, the survey said.

Adding to the threat from covid-19 is rising geopolitical conflict, which has disrupted global commerce.

Krishan said that “after a challenging year, business leaders are under pressure to deliver top-line results. It will require them to take proactive steps to mitigate current and future risks –be they around technology, cyber security, talent or health. Focusing on long-term challenges and issues around climate change and social inequality also becomes extremely crucial given the highly uncertain, volatile environment we are in and will define what sort of world we live in and hand down to the next generation."

Despite rising interest in Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance or ESG, corporate strategy continues to be driven largely by business metrics, both globally and in India. Most CEOs have goals linked to non-financial outcomes such as customer satisfaction, employee engagement, and automation or digitisation in their long-term strategy. Less well-represented, in strategies and compensation, are targets related to workforce gender representation and climate mitigation and adaptation.

About 81% and 75% of India CEOs, as against 71% and 62% of global CEOs, include customer satisfaction and employee engagement metrics respectively in their company’s long-term corporate strategy. Also, 78% of India CEOs, as against 54% of global CEOs, include automation and digitisation goals in their company’s long-term corporate strategy, the survey showed.

17% and 14% of India CEOs, as against 11% and 13% of global CEOs, factor in gender representation and greenhouse gas emissions respectively in their company’s annual bonus or long-term incentive plans, the survey noted.

Of the India companies that participated in the survey, 27% already have a net-zero commitment (22% globally) in place, 40% are in the process of developing and articulating their commitments (29% globally), and only 30% have neither made nor are in the process of making any net-zero commitment (globally 44%).

At the sector level, energy, utilities and resources are the most represented ones among those that have made net-zero commitments. This reinforces the fact that high-emitting (and hard-to-abate) industries are often front and centre when it comes to climate action, placing them in the complex but critical role of problem-contributor and problem-solver.

“We have seen business leaders navigate the tide of uncertainty and lead the way to drive not only economic growth but also societal change, through the past 25 years of our Global CEO Survey. The role of business leaders as change makers will increasingly come to the fore, and leaders must ensure that their efforts create lasting value while also building trust with the communities and stakeholders they serve. Effective collaboration between all stakeholders – organisations, individuals and governments – can meaningfully enhance not only their own prospects but also the prosperity and vitality of society as a whole," said Sanjeev concluded:

PwC surveyed 4,446 CEOs in 89 countries and territories (including 77 from India) in October and November of 2021.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.