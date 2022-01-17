99% CEOs foresee better India growth over the next 12 months: PwC

“While Omicron has cast a shadow and CEOs are focused on the health and safety of their employees at the moment, CEO confidence and optimism over the past one year is testimony to the resilience of Indian companies. Perhaps owing to the futuristic groundwork done during the difficult times, 97% of India CEOs are confident about their own company’s prospects for revenue growth not only in the near term but also over the next three years," Sanjeev Krishan, Chairman, PwC in India said.

