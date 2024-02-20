Companies
A billion-dollar coal deal in JSW Steel's sights
Summary
- The companies are yet to decide on the final valuation. If the parties reach an agreement, a deal is likely by the end of March.
Mumbai: JSW Steel Ltd is in talks with Australia’s Whitehaven Coal to buy a 20% stake in its Blackwater mine for around $1 billion, two people aware of the matter said.
