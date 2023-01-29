‘A calculated attack on India’: Adani Group on Hindenburg allegations2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 10:24 PM IST
- In a 413-page response, Adani Group said the report was driven by ‘an ulterior motive’ to ‘create a false market’ to allow the US firm to make financial gains
Richest Indian Gautam Adani's group on Sunday likened the damning allegations levied by short-seller Hindenburg Research to a "calculated attack" on India, its institutions and its growth story, saying the allegations are "nothing but a lie".
