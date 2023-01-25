A casino at Saks, Times Square or the UN? Companies pitch NYC officials

For years, New Yorkers have had to leave the city limits to gamble at full-fledged casinos in Atlantic City or rural Connecticut. Four casinos in upstate New York have opened since 2014. Now, state gambling regulators are conducting a competitive bid process for three downstate licenses. Industry players expect two will go to video-slot parlors that already operate in Yonkers and another near John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens—essentially leaving only one up for grabs.