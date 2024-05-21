A Chinese phone maker did something Apple couldn’t: Make an EV
Sha Hua , Yoko Kubota , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 21 May 2024, 11:22 AM IST
SummaryXiaomi makes rice cookers, smartphones, lamps and now a car, showing how low the barriers to entry have become in the world of electric vehicles.
BEIJING—Xiaomi is a Chinese company known for its rice cookers, robot vacuums, air purifiers and smartphones. Now, it has pulled off what Apple, its longtime rival, couldn’t: Make an electric car and bring it to market.
