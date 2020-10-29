A Deutsche Bank turnaround needs more than trading success

Deutsche Bank’s trading arm had a cork-popping third quarter, but the lender’s turnaround still needs a broader solution to the persistent problem of ultralow interest rates.

Germany’s largest bank posted an unexpected €309 million quarterly profit Wednesday, buoyed by a 47% net-revenue increase in its fixed-income trading activities. That uplift was better than at most Wall Street rivals, implying market-share gains for Deutsche. The result helps refute concerns that the slimmed-down investment bank might struggle against full-service peers.

The flip side is that the market volatility that fueled those results is unlikely to last. What the lender’s normalized investment banking returns might be is anyone’s guess.

Corporate and private banking are Deutsche Bank’s bread and butter and must deliver profits for a successful turnaround. Their third-quarter numbers were weaker. Revenues have been squeezed by ultralow interest rates that show no sign of turning. Every €100,000 (equivalent to $117,000) eurozone deposit costs the bank about €500 a year, before it even touches it.

European lenders have started charging to hold cash. Deutsche Bank has agreements covering €68 billion in deposits that generated €55 million of revenue in the quarter. That’s a little under 1% of overall net revenue, but this will grow as the bank extends agreements to smaller corporate customers and some private-banking clients. Levying fees for holding cash—which can be waived depending on circumstances—also gives the lender an extra lever to sell its clients more profitable products or gain more of their business.

Options for boosting revenue are limited, though, putting the onus on cost discipline. Cuts stayed on target in the third quarter, but the bank still has a long way to go to reach its estimated head count. Attrition and voluntary departures have been lower than expected, which isn’t surprising given the economic uncertainty. At least the success of remote working during the pandemic opens up scope for additional savings in travel costs and office space. And credit losses have proved moderate so far.

Mergers offer a much-discussed route to building scale and cutting costs for European banks. Deutsche Bank’s chief executive is keen, but not as a target or junior partner. A domestic deal isn’t obvious after last year’s failed tie-up with its smaller peer Commerzbank. And cross-border consolidation will be hard until the European Union finds an agreement in its long-stalled negotiations for a closer banking union.

Deutsche Bank would also likely want a higher share price for deal making. The shares are up 16% this year as the company has stabilized, but they still only equate to a third of tangible book value. European peers trade for around 50%.

To achieve a valuation in line with its peers, Deutsche Bank needs to show how its core corporate and private banking businesses can eke out sustainable profits in a low interest rate world. Deposit pricing is a step in the right direction, but remains at a modest scale. Fixing this problem will be much tougher than making money from investment banking in volatile markets.

