A Deutsche Bank turnaround needs more than trading success

Options for boosting revenue are limited, though, putting the onus on cost discipline. Cuts stayed on target in the third quarter, but the bank still has a long way to go to reach its estimated head count. Attrition and voluntary departures have been lower than expected, which isn’t surprising given the economic uncertainty. At least the success of remote working during the pandemic opens up scope for additional savings in travel costs and office space. And credit losses have proved moderate so far.