Baba Kalyani vs Sugandha Hiremath: The ₹1,300-crore sibling rivalry10 min read . Updated: 09 May 2023, 01:08 AM IST
A bitter internecine battle has broken out between the Bharat Forge chairman and his sister
MUMBAI : On 19 June 1994, two of India’s most influential finance executives walked into the landmark Taj Mahal Hotel in Colaba. Suresh Shankar Nadkarni was then the chairman of India’s markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, after having headed two of India’s top industrial finance institutions—the Industrial Credit and Investment Corporation of India (ICICI) and the Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI). Narayanan Vaghul was then the chairman of ICICI Bank and was credited with turning the industrial credit house into a large retail lender.
