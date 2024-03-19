Companies
A former Delhi top cop is named Religare director. Burmans say rules broken.
Anirudh Laskar 5 min read 19 Mar 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- Asthana, an Indian Police Service officer from the 1984 batch of Gujarat cadre, had joined Religare in August as group head of corporate affairs and business advisor
MUMBAI : The billionaire Burman family has questioned the process of appointing former Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana as a director on the board of Religare Enterprises Ltd, calling it a breach of listing rules.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less