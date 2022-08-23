A gas shortage could crunch beer bottles too

The shortage will make it hard for alcohol companies to build their bottle inventories ahead of winter. The biggest distillers and brewers, such as Diageo and Heineken, will probably get priority access as they are such important customers, but they can expect to pay more. The cost of a bottle for a decent Scotch has increased from 30 cents a year ago to around 45 cents today, according to one major alcohol company. As glass packaging makes up a quarter of liquor companies’ costs of goods sold, this will need to be passed on to increasingly pinched consumers to protect profit margins.