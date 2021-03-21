A golden period for gold loan companies, says Indel Money CEO Umesh Mohanan

Our plan is to expand in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by FY20-21 and in FY21-22. We also plan to enter Maharashtra and Gujarat with our conventional brick-and-mortar format. We are planning to set up a support hub in all major cities to spread our doorstep gold loan facility, which functions on the backbone of virtual branches. We are planning to launch pre-paid cards. Our disbursals are fully automated as we have tied up with banks through API. Existing customers can use our portal or app to extend the LTV of the gold pledged with us. We’ll set up an automated process in which customers can manage the credit line according to her/his preferences. We follow a hub-and-spoke model in which the hub consists of 5-6 virtual branches. We have plans to launch the model majorly in tier -1 cities before setting up our brick-and-mortar presence in those cities. The upper segments of MSMEs are reluctant to visit gold loan company branches during the gold appraisal process. They feel more comfortable if we take the branches to their homes through an online gold loan facility. We are also planning to explore various options such as capital injection by the group holding company, raising funds through public NCDs and PE/VC placement.