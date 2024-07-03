A guilty plea is Boeing’s best option to resolve its 737 MAX troubles
Dave Michaels , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 03 Jul 2024, 04:36 PM IST
SummaryThe plane maker’s admission of wrongdoing threatens to serve as “the equivalent of a taped confession.”
Boeing faces an unprecedented decision in the next several days: plead guilty, or argue at trial why it is innocent of a crime it already said it committed.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less