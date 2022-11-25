‘A just transition and investor confidence are key to net zero’

Speaking on the global perspective regarding India’s role in energy transition, Srivastava at ONGC said: “When we talk about energy transition at this juncture, the world looks at India in two aspects, one, its growth trajectory, its requirement of the energy as well as the emission control." Srivastava also noted that the maharatna energy major has begun its journey from being a fossil fuel focused company to an integrated firm with diversified interests. He also outlined few initiatives of the state-run oil and gas producer. Srivastava said ONGC will produce 500 MW of solar power and the company is also in talks with Norway’s oil refining company Equinor on a mega project for Carbon Capture, Usage and Storage (CCUS).