A legal scholar critiqued Elon Musk’s pay. Now he’s out of a job

In her decision, Delaware Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick cited an earlier brief Elson had filed opposing Musk’s pay package. That 2023 brief argued that Musk’s existing 22% stake before the award already tethered Musk’s interests to shareholders. It noted other big-name executives, such as Amazon.com’s Jeff Bezos and Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, who haven’t received equity awards.“The massive grant was unnecessary to incentivize Musk or align his interests with those of Tesla’s public stockholders. And it has ushered in a new era of outsized awards for other executives," Elson wrote. “The award was unfair."