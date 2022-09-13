A look into some exciting features of Apple iOS 16

Tech giant Apple has released its latest iOS 16 operating system update features which include a new lock screen with widgets, unsend and edit for iMessage, new keyboard haptics, a new Home app, and much more, according to The Verge.
However, it stated that the iPadOS will not be updated to the new version 16 today, as it will be shipped later as an iPadOS 16.1 release.
In iOS 16, the lock screen has improved a lot as users can now add widgets that can act as a way of presenting notifications. These widgets will appear on iPhone 14 pro models when the device is off.
There are a variety of improvements for regular users of iMessage like the ability to edit a message till 15 minutes after it is sent and to undo it up to two minutes after sending it, reported The Verge adding that, a 'mark as unread' feature has also been introduced and audio messages now have the ability to fast-forward while being listened.
It further reported that Apple's built-in Mail application will also get a new scheduled send option in iOS 16 alongside the ability to quickly unsend an email right after it was sent.
"In iOS 16, one of the best improvements is built-in keyboard haptics. This feature helps in feeling the vibrations while typing. Earlier, it was available inside apps or activating features like the flashlight from the lock screen," it added.
iOS 16 also allows iPhone users to share Tab Groups in Safari with friends. Everyone can add their own tabs and see the Tab Group update instantly as they work together.
This new version also includes a redesigned Home app with new camera views and widgets on the lock screen and the ability to control an Apply watch from an iPhone. Now, users can also copy text from the videos. For privacy purposes, Apple is adding a Locking Mode to iOS 16.