The 100-year-old Bajaj Group is entering corporate healthcare with medical centres, at-home care and a full-fledged hospital, as Indians increasingly turn to private medical support.

Starting with a medical centre opening next week in Pune and a 500-bed hospital over the next two to three years, Bajaj Integrated Health System (BIHS) will initially invest ₹2,000-2,500 crore in the business, said Nirav Bajaj, CEO and MD of BIHS. Under the Nivara brand, the network will include medical centres with diagnostics, consultations, pharmacy, physiotherapy, surgery centres and hospitals. The goal is to expand to at least six cities in the next 10 years, Bajaj said in an interview.

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Nivara will follow a primary-care first approach, said Bajaj, son of Niraj Bajaj, chairman of Bajaj Auto. Many medical procedures that are traditionally done in hospitals can be conducted outside the hospital, Bajaj said in an interview.

“We believe 70% of healthcare can be dealt with outside of the hospital. If we can treat you outside of the hospital more, that improves your health and your quality of life," he said.

The medical centres and surgery centres will be leased spaces, while the hospital is a greenfield project and expected to be built over the next 2-3 years. The surgery centres will handle orthopaedic, gastroenterology, ear neck and throat (ENT) and ophthalmology cases. These centres will also cover chemotherapy and dialysis, Bajaj said.

Why healthcare Founded in 1926, the Bajaj Group has expanded across industries like auto, financial services, electricals, and consumer goods.

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“Over the last 100 years, we've gotten into various industries…they're very specifically chosen so that we can bring our group's values into that relevant industry at that point in time. And we believe that today, bringing very strong ethics, transparency, and trust into healthcare is the need of the hour,” said Bajaj.

In the last two years, the team visited about 35 of the world’s best global health institutions to study their models and create one that suits the Indian market. “We've gone right from their inpatient, outpatient, even down to their laundry and their services room,” said Bajaj. The outcome is a connected approach across outpatient, elective and tertiary care.

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