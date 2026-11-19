The 100-year-old Bajaj Group is entering corporate healthcare with medical centres, at-home care and a full-fledged hospital, as Indians increasingly turn to private medical support.

Starting with a medical centre opening next week in Pune and a 500-bed hospital over the next two to three years, Bajaj Integrated Health System (BIHS) will initially invest ₹2,000-2,500 crore in the business, said Nirav Bajaj, CEO and MD of BIHS. Under the Nivara brand, the network will include medical centres with diagnostics, consultations, pharmacy, physiotherapy, surgery centres and hospitals. The goal is to expand to at least six cities in the next 10 years, Bajaj said in an interview.

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Nivara will follow a primary-care first approach, said Bajaj, son of Niraj Bajaj, chairman of Bajaj Auto. Many medical procedures that are traditionally done in hospitals can be conducted outside the hospital, Bajaj said in an interview.

“We believe 70% of healthcare can be dealt with outside of the hospital. If we can treat you outside of the hospital more, that improves your health and your quality of life," he said.

The medical centres and surgery centres will be leased spaces, while the hospital is a greenfield project and expected to be built over the next 2-3 years. The surgery centres will handle orthopaedic, gastroenterology, ear neck and throat (ENT) and ophthalmology cases. These centres will also cover chemotherapy and dialysis, Bajaj said.

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Why healthcare Founded in 1926, the Bajaj Group has expanded across industries like auto, financial services, electricals, and consumer goods.

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“Over the last 100 years, we've gotten into various industries…they're very specifically chosen so that we can bring our group's values into that relevant industry at that point in time. And we believe that today, bringing very strong ethics, transparency, and trust into healthcare is the need of the hour,” said Bajaj.

In the last two years, the team visited about 35 of the world’s best global health institutions to study their models and create one that suits the Indian market. “We've gone right from their inpatient, outpatient, even down to their laundry and their services room,” said Bajaj. The outcome is a connected approach across outpatient, elective and tertiary care.

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Bajaj is not the only conglomerate to enter healthcare in recent years. The Adani Group has been expanding into healthcare, building large-scale, not-for-profit medical campuses, hospitals in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, backed by a ₹60,000 crore philanthropic pledge.

About the Author Jessica Jani Jessica has been tracking the pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare sector for Mint since November 2024. Based in the country's financial capit...Read More ✕ Jessica Jani Jessica has been tracking the pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare sector for Mint since November 2024. Based in the country's financial capital, she reports on everything to do with health and medicines. This includes corporate action, patent wars, deals, startup activity and consumer trends. She also keeps a keen eye on the ever-evolving world wellness and preventive health, which moves faster than regulation can keep up. She has a deep interest in what the future of health looks like and how science, innovation, policy and company decisions inform and impact the health of citizens. She has been a reporter for five years, working with publications like The Core and News18 prior to this, covering various sectors like automobiles, real estate, energy, sustainability and urban mobility. Jessica has a bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai and a postgraduate diploma in media from Sophia’s College, Mumbai. Her work is driven by a desire to decode how macro decisions and events alter and shape the lives of ordinary people. Drop her a mail or a message to discuss business scoops, exciting new medicines and inventions, or your latest wellness routine.