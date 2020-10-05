A millionaire hacker’s lessons for corporate America

Employees are online and information is more vulnerable. Hackers are trying to get those employees to click to load malicious software. Hackers are learning a lot, some new ways to get people’s money. It’s getting worse. I have not yet experienced any company where I have not been able to find a bug, no matter how minimal. Even if there is a company where you feel like you can’t find a bug, it doesn’t mean that someone else can’t find it. Without a doubt, companies are struggling to protect themselves. Cybersecurity is advancing year after year, so even if they manage to create a new type of protection or evolve in some way, bad hackers will always be running the race and they will be discovering and preparing different new ways to make companies vulnerable.