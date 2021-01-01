A new rule for cars: Don’t look so standard!

First, California banned the sale of gas-powered cars after the year 2035. Then it got car companies to sign on to its own tough emission standards. It’s obvious what’s next, isn’t it? California will become the first state to mandate that by 2035, cars must cease to be visually interchangeable.

“You’ve got the Accord that looks like the Camry that looks like the Sonata, and this just has to stop," says a high-ranking state official. “It’s incredibly boring to get on the 101 and drive from Los Angeles to San Francisco and maybe see three cars that don’t look like every other car. And it makes it harder to catch speeders, because all the cars look the same."

“It’s really bad with vans," adds a second, more medium-ranking official. “Car companies developed a couple of basic designs in the 1990s, and they’ve stuck with them. A van that rolled off the assembly line in 2004 doesn’t look much different than one you bought yesterday. I know. I bought one in 2004."

Car companies agree that their products suffer from a pitiful uniformity. They nod remorsefully that it would be nicer for everyone if cars were not so bland, generic, sleep-inducing. Then they point out, with some pique, that aerodynamic and structural innovations intended to make cars more fuel-efficient and safer are largely to blame.

“Look, you’re basically dealing with a rectangular-shaped box," says one Motor City CEO. “Short of adding Nifty Fifties fins or running boards or some kind of weird sunroof or turret, there’s just no way to make one car look different from every other car."

“You could start making cars in the shape of a rhombus or a parallelogram," says a veteran Japanese car industry executive. “You could add garish hood ornaments shaped like flying squid or Medusa. But how long would it be before the fickle public started complaining about that?"

Other states are furious at California’s high-handed attitude. This is largely because people in other parts of the country have some different ideas about aesthetics.

“We don’t care that every pickup truck looks like every other pickup truck," fumes one official from the Montana DMV. “Half the year they’re covered in ice, and half the year they’re covered in mud. What difference would it make if they had a more opulent design?"

“First it’s draconian emission standards, then it’s unrealistic fuel mileage, and now it’s government-mandated visually compelling design," adds an Alabama congresswoman who still tools around in a 1996 Saturn station wagon. “What gives Californians the right to lord it over the rest of us? A lot of us like uninteresting cars. It makes car thieves less likely to steal them."

Privately, many in the auto industry concede that if five contemporary sedans got put into a police lineup, all five would go free. They admit that if your fob goes on the fritz outside the Rose Bowl you’ll never find your Honda Civic. But they object to California mandating an unrealistic time frame to fill the roads with more exciting vehicles.

“It took years to design the original Mustang, the 1966 Pontiac Bonneville," says one engineer. “It’d be nice to just flip a switch and presto—boring sedans would be replaced by sleek, sexy sports cars. But Rome wasn’t built in a day and neither was the Corvette Stingray."

Libertarians are particularly incensed. “You let nerdy bureaucrats up in Sacramento start deciding what looks good and what doesn’t look good and you’ll end up with a country flooded with dinky little cars like the Volkswagen Beetle," says a spokesperson for the obscure Catullus Institute. “Remember when everyone thought those cars shaped like bread trucks were the wave of the future? How did that work out?"

Adds an award-winning designer: “For anyone who thinks it’s a good idea to ask car makers to give us brilliant new looks, I’ve got two words: PT Cruiser."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

