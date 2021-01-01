A new rule for cars: Don’t look so standard!3 min read . 10:08 AM IST
- Fuel and safety mandates have made them all look the same. Expect California to step in again.
First, California banned the sale of gas-powered cars after the year 2035. Then it got car companies to sign on to its own tough emission standards. It’s obvious what’s next, isn’t it? California will become the first state to mandate that by 2035, cars must cease to be visually interchangeable.
“You’ve got the Accord that looks like the Camry that looks like the Sonata, and this just has to stop," says a high-ranking state official. “It’s incredibly boring to get on the 101 and drive from Los Angeles to San Francisco and maybe see three cars that don’t look like every other car. And it makes it harder to catch speeders, because all the cars look the same."
