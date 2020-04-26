A pandemic may be the right time for Indian IT firms to seek M&As

The economic chaos caused by the covid-19 pandemic appears to be fertile ground for IT companies to seek out mergers & acquisitions (M&As) and as indicated by the management commentary emerging from India's top IT companies like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys.

During their recently announced Q4 results, both TCS and Infosys indicated that they're actively seeking out opportunities in capacity building acquisitions.

The TCS management noted that they see their customers pursuing consolidation and as technology partners TCS will also seek to participate in these, which is why they are closely tracking customer M&As.

"We made our largest acquisition during the past financial crisis and there are clearly opportunities. If we come across any we will be open to them. We are a vertically structured company and there are opportunities in every vertical that are opening up," said N Ganapathy Subramaniam, COO, TCS in an interaction with Mint.

While TCS is not interested in pure workforce augmentation, they are looking out for companies with a complementary customer base with some intellectual property and patents. “We will also look into opportunities for market expansion and new geographies," added Subramaniam.

In 2008, TCS bought out Citigroup’s captive arm in India for $505 million at the height of the global financial crisis.

Many recent acquisitions by IT companies have been in the areas of digital analytics and marketing. Digital marketing solutions have obviously taken a big hit since the pandemic broke out because major sporting events have been cancelled and top advertising sectors like travel and tourism have been crippled.

According to Gartner, 2019 recorded 23 announced deals that were done to boost regional/local capabilities with a focus primarily in Europe, followed by Asia/Pacific and a few in Latin America and the US/Canada.

“We think there is scope (for Infosys) to buy captives in the next 12 months. Based on capital allocation policy announced in July 2019, Infosys says that it aims to give a predictable cash flow to the shareholders, leaving some money for tuck-in acquisitions," noted a report by Nirmal Bang Equities.

The research firm expects Infosys to spend up to $3.6 billion on captives located in India from customers who are going through financial crunch. In fact, other IT companies may also turn to Indian captive centres for acquisitions.

A recent research by IT consultancy firm ISG shows that there are up to 1,400 captives in India and 1,700 across Phillipines and the larger Asia Pacific region with about 40% of them comprising of less than 500 employees. ISG said a lack of scale and logistical capabilities meant these centres had not been able to respond quickly to the challenges brought by the covid-19 coronavirus, which has forced staff to stay at home since the lockdown. Which is why MNCs may seek to put these offshore centres up for sale.

