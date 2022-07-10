Wipro windfall – promotions every quarter

According to an industry executive, Wipro is expected to roll out a salary hike of about 10%, but the top performers are expected to get much more. “The 10% is expected for a larger chunk of the employees while top performers will get much more. Depending on pay scales, it could be 15% plus. The early announcement of promotions is another step the firm will take to hold on to its people," said the executive, requesting anonymity. Those receiving quarterly promotions will see a bigger jump in salaries, the executive added.

