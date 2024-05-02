A quiet Godrej billionaire gifts all riches to relatives
Summary
- One of the wealthiest Indians, Naoroji owns stakes across group companies that will form part of the now bifurcated Godrej Enterprises Group and Godrej Industries Group
Mumbai: Reclusive Godrej billionaire Rishad Kaikhushru Naoroji has decided to gift most of his shares in group companies to nephews and nieces, an executive aware of the development said, in a rare instance of corporate India's super-rich leaving his wealth to relatives.