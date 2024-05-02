A quiet Godrej billionaire gifts all riches to relatives

Families of siblings Jamshyd Godrej and Smita Godrej Crishna will take control of Godrej Enterprises Group, which will include unlisted Godrej and Boyce. The company has interests in aerospace, aviation, defence, engines and motors, construction, furniture, and software and IT, among other things. It also controls the Godrej family’s land parcel in the Vikhroli suburb of Mumbai that is estimated to span 3,000 acres.