A REIT powerhouse goes global again after $340 billion blow

Like many other industries, REITs have been hit hard during the pandemic. More than $340 billion of value has been wiped out this year from an index tracking them globally as employees emptied out offices in major cities and shoppers turned to e-commerce. For retail and office properties in financial centers from New York to London and Paris, the future remains grim as companies order employees to stay home and restrictions on movement are reintroduced to prevent a winter surge in cases. Only 15% of office workers in New York are projected to return by the end of 2020.