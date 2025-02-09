A Rothschild who crusaded for kinder capitalism adjusts to the Trump era
SummaryLynn Forester de Rothschild said that ESG investing to push companies to treat the environment and workers better is no longer the right approach.
Big companies have turned against diversity and environmental action as they try to curry favor with an avowedly anti-woke President Trump. Also turning away from the movements embodied by the acronyms DEI and ESG are academics and one of the leading campaigners for a friendlier form of capitalism, as the entire financial culture shifts.
