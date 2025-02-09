A Rothschild who crusaded for kinder capitalism adjusts to the Trump era

One measure of how things are changing is an informal survey by Wei Jiang, finance professor at Emory University, of ESG-related academic papers in the top five finance journals. She found that until 2021 all the published papers were either positive or neutral about the effect on investors of ESG initiatives by companies. In 2021, negative papers started to be published, and now most papers find there is a trade-off between companies doing good things and investors making money (well, duh).