A seven-year-old merger plan for insurance weaklings is being dusted off the shelves
Subhash Narayan , Rhik Kundu 5 min read 17 Nov 2025, 05:30 am IST
Summary
The first attempt failed, as National, Oriental, United India struggled with losses and sinking solvency ratios. But the insurance consolidation plan is now getting a relook, as these companies make a halting return to profitability.
The Centre is weighing a massive restructuring of National Insurance Co., Oriental Insurance Co., and United India Insurance Co., potentially involving a merger, privatization or both.
