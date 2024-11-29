A simpler Citigroup begins to take shape
Justin Baer , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 29 Nov 2024, 05:22 PM IST
SummaryCEO Jane Fraser is moving closer to a spinoff of Mexican consumer bank Banamex.
Citigroup is nearing an important milestone in efforts to spin off its Mexican consumer bank, an important part of chief executive Jane Fraser’s turnaround strategy.
