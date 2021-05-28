A small mysterious fund topped India's MF charts in the past year, here's why

Quant Mutual Fund says it follows a ‘VLRT’ strategy, analyzing valuation, liquidity, risk and timing. In practice that has translated into a high turnover ratio (a high churn in the portfolio with stocks frequently bought and sold). "If you see the portfolios of the Quant schemes, you will observe an extremely high portfolio turnover ratio, sometimes in the order of 500-600%. This indicates that the schemes are being churned more often, characterized by opportunistic bets rather than a clear underlying strategy. The small size also makes them vulnerable to any large outflows. For both these reasons, they have not entered our investment radar thus far," said Vidya Bala, co-founder, Prime Investor. However, the fund house sees the churn as inherent to its strategy. "We place more weight on liquidity and overall market sentiment (risk on or risk off) rather than valuations. Our portfolios have a high turnover ratio for this reason but it is also the reason for our high returns," said Anupam Saxena, national sales head, Quant Mutual Fund. Quant Tax Plan, another scheme managed by the fund house, has also put up a strong performance of 131.5% beating benchmark and category. Stocks such as Fortis Healthcare and Stylam Industries occupy large shares in the portfolios of both schemes, but given the high turnover strategy used by the fund house, there may not be much significance in the individual holdings.