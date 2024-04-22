A Sony bid for Paramount would be a win-win

The trouble is Paramount’s corporate structure. The Redstone family controls 77% of Paramount’s voting rights even though it owns less than 10% of the firm. Paramount’s board has set up a special committee to try to ensure that any deal is in the best interest of all shareholders. But any potential sale would still have to contend with the differing interests of the Redstone family and the rest of Paramount’s shareholders. The company’s shares have lost 26% since December, when the news of a potential Skydance deal first surfaced, reflecting precisely such worries.