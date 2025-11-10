A Square Capital to launch $40 mn VC fund, targets healthcare, tech, consumer sectors
Summary
The fund will be sector-agnostic, but plans to place a strong emphasis on healthcare, technology, deep tech, artificial intelligence, fintech, and consumer brands, aiming to offer extensive end-to-end support to founders beyond just capital.
BENGALURU : A Square Capital, a domestic venture capital firm, is looking to launch a maiden early-stage fund of about $40 million and has applied for a category I alternative investment fund (AIF) licence, said two people aware of the development.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story