A Swiggy IPO likely to deliver good returns: SoftBank's Masayoshi Son

Noting that Swiggy and the rival are two dominant players in the Indian market with an equal market share, Son said: "...if they (Swiggy) go public, I believe that we will be able to see good returns from here too, that's our expectation". Last month, Swiggy had announced a USD 1.25 billion ( ₹9,345 crore) fundraise in a round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Prosus that raised the market value of the food delivery platform to USD 5.5 billion (around ₹41,125 crore).