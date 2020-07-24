A Tesla designer re-engineers a new kind of chip, the eating kind

The Dandelion chip project was born of necessity. For years, the San Francisco chocolatier’s executive pastry chef Lisa Vega had been hand piping quarter-sized chocolate discs for her top-selling “Maybe The Very Best Chocolate Chip Cookie." It took individuals up to 4 hours to create the chips, which were inconsistently shaped and barely met demand. She pointed out the problem to Todd Masonis, who opened Dandelion with Cameron Ring after selling their tech start-up Plaxo to Comcast Corp. for around $170 million. In 2017, Labesque was enlisted to help.