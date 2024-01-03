A Texas police department asks Elon Musk for Cybertruck. Here's his response...

In what has turned into a viral post on Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), a Texas police department account asked the billionaire's opinion on Cybertrucks being sourced for the team. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Rosenberg Police's official social media account wrote on X, "Spotted out in the wild. What do you think Elon Musk … will the Cybertruck make a good police vehicle? It's still hard to find new vehicles to replenish our older police units. Should we make the change in 2024?"

The post, which at the time of writing had 324,000 views, and 2,600 likes, got a "100" emoji response from Musk. The emoji is most often used on social media to denote 100% or full agreement with a thought or opinion online.

Netizens took it upon themselves to encourage the thought by making edits of any possible future collaboration.

Long-awaited Cybertruck After two years of delays, Musk's Tesla built its first Cybertruck at the electric-vehicle marker's plant in Texas' Austin in July 2023, Reuters reported.

Musk introduced the pickup truck in 2019, where the vehicle's designer cracked the vehicle's supposedly unbreakable 'armor glass' windows. After that, Tesla pushed back production timing, and Musk in 2022 cited shortages in sourcing components as the reason for pushing the launch of Cybertruck into 2023.

Then in December 2023, the long-delayed Cybertruck was announced with price starting at $60,990, over 50 percent more than what Musk had touted in 2019 and a cost analysts have said will draw select, affluent buyers.

The truck, made of shiny stainless steel and shaped into flat planes, is partly inspired by a car-turned-submarine in the 1977 James Bond movie "The Spy Who Loved Me," Musk has said.

Its new body material and unconventional, futuristic styling has added complexity and costs to production, and threatens to alienate traditional pickup truck buyers who focus on utility, experts say.

But Musk, who has priced the vehicle's three variants between $60,990 and $99,990, said on Thursday the Cybertruck has "more utility than a truck" and is "faster than a sports car."

Musk did not announce the vehicle's prices at the event, but Tesla's website listed the prices. Its highest performance variant, the 'Cyberbeast' will be available next year, as will the all-wheel drive trim that starts at an estimated $80,000.

The cheapest rear-wheel drive version with an estimated starting price of about $61,000 will be available in 2025.

