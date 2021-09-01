NEW DELHI : About a third of public institutional investors of InterGlobe Aviation Limited-operated IndiGo rejected a resolution for the reappointment of co-founder and promoter Rakesh Gangwal as a director in the airline company, at the company's annual general meeting held on 31 August, according to data released by the company on the bourses.

However, the resolution was passed as the promoters, non-institutional investors and other institutional investors voted in favour of the resolution.

Among public institutional shareholders, 30.19% voted against reappointment of Gangwal as a director in the airline company, which constituted about 19.6 million votes.

Meanwhile, 99.99% of public non institutional shareholders, constituting about 4.7 million votes, voted in favour of the resolution for the reappointment of Gangwal as a director in the company.

Meanwhile, promoters and promoter groups overwhelmingly voted in favour of the resolution.

Promoters and promoter groups casted about 288 million votes, all in favour of the resolution.

Shareholders of IndiGo, including public institutional investors and promoters, also voted in favour of appointing Gregg Saretsky, special adviser with the airline, as a non-executive director with the airline company.

"Gregg will work closely with Rono Dutta, the Executive Leadership Team of IndiGo, and Rahul Bhatia to accelerate operational and commercial improvement opportunities at the airline," InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo said earlier in an exchange filing.

IndiGo had appointed Saretsky, as additional director during October 2020. Saretsky, an aviation veteran, had held the position of chief executive at Canadian airline WestJet till 2018 and had also been associated with Alaska Airlines.

The airline had reported its biggest quarterly loss during June quarter hit by the devastating second wave of the pandemic and continued restrictions on air travel. Net loss during the quarter widened to ₹3,174.20 crore from ₹2,844.3 crore a year earlier.

Rating agency Icra Ltd. had in August downgraded the long term credit rating of the airline, while maintaining a negative outlook due to deterioration of its financial performance due to covid-19 pandemic.

