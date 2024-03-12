A TikTok Ban May Be Easier in Theory

A forced sale, which the bill stipulates would need to come in less than six months, would be a preferable solution for Washington. But that wouldn’t be easy either. There is no doubt there would be many suitors but Beijing probably wouldn’t allow it to happen. In fact, it has long said it would oppose any forced sale. Losing revenue from a shuttered U.S. TikTok would be a blow for ByteDance, particularly given the recent struggles of China’s economy, but probably not catastrophic. The company’s finances aren’t public, but over 80% of its revenue still came from China in 2022, according to technology news outlet the Information.