A TikTok Ban May Be Easier in Theory

The move to ban TikTok or force a sale is gaining steam in Congress again. Carrying through with it would mean opening several cans of worms—practical, legal and political.
Discussion of a U.S. ban for TikTok—owned by China’s Bytedance—has dragged on for years. But a new fast-track House bill, now set for a vote Wednesday, appears to have caught the short-video platform off guard. The company has appealed to its users to contact their congressmen but that seems to have backfired by raising hackles on both sides of the aisle.
The U.S. has targeted plenty of Chinese companies before, most notably Huawei and Chinese chip makers, with significant impact. Advanced chip-making tools can’t be exported to China while companies like Huawei are restricted from buying advanced chips based on American technologies. Given U.S. dominance in key parts of the semiconductor supply chain, Washington’s scope to squeeze downstream companies is sizable.
But TikTok is a much thornier issue. First, there are the legal questions. A federal judge recently blocked a Montana state ban, saying it probably violated the First Amendment and citing a “pervasive undertone of anti-Chinese sentiment." And the conservative majority on the Supreme Court, which is considering separate laws attempting to restrict social-media platforms’ editorial discretion, has often been strongly supportive of First Amendment arguments.
Then there are the practical issues. The proposed legislation may force app stores to remove TikTok. But restricting access through web browsers or already-installed apps—which would be necessary to really limit the platform’s reach—would represent another level of intrusive regulation.
The politics of a real ban also seem likely to be highly toxic for significant parts of the voter base: Banning millions of mostly young users from their favorite app, many of whom are already incensed over the Biden administration’s handling of the war in Gaza, would be a heavy political lift—especially right before a presidential election. President Biden has said he would sign a ban if it reaches his desk. But the fact that the Biden campaign joined TikTok in recent weeks highlights the dilemma.
A forced sale, which the bill stipulates would need to come in less than six months, would be a preferable solution for Washington. But that wouldn’t be easy either. There is no doubt there would be many suitors but Beijing probably wouldn’t allow it to happen. In fact, it has long said it would oppose any forced sale. Losing revenue from a shuttered U.S. TikTok would be a blow for ByteDance, particularly given the recent struggles of China’s economy, but probably not catastrophic. The company’s finances aren’t public, but over 80% of its revenue still came from China in 2022, according to technology news outlet the Information.
Still, a TikTok ban—if it did materialize—would radically shake up the American social-media landscape. TikTok’s digital advertising U.S. market share was only 2% in 2022 but has been growing fast. Users flocked to short videos on Instagram and YouTube in India after the country banned TikTok in 2020. A bunch of domestic copycats also popped up but most withered away quickly. Mohalla Tech-owned Moj is the largest local player still around. Google invested in Mohalla in 2022.
Banning TikTok would, for better or worse, be a landmark moment for America’s legal framework—and for U.S.-China relations. But it may not be as easy as proponents hope.
Write to Jacky Wong at jacky.wong@wsj.com