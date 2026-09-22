A year after Nayara blip, Microsoft promises Indian clients full sovereign cloud and data control

Microsoft will grant its Indian clients “full sovereign control”, including where their data resides, which data centres are used, and which laws apply to them, a top executive told Mint. The move comes a year after the Big Tech firm temporarily suspended cloud services for Nayara Energy, an Indian energy joint venture.
In an interview on Monday, Puneet Chandok, president for South Asia at Microsoft, said the company now provides clients with “full control of the stack” as well as “full access and control” over their proprietary data.