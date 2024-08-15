Aachi Masala spices up growth plans, eyes up to $100 million from IndiaRF

A spicy battleground

The Indian spice market is intensely competitive, with regional players like Sakthi and ITC-backed Sunrise, Goldiee and Catch, and national giants such as MDH and Everest, all vying for dominance. Aachi has attracted interest from multiple investors over the years. Last year, Tata Consumer Products and Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting reportedly considered acquiring a stake in the company for approximately ₹1,000 crore, according to media reports.