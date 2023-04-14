Aadhaar to become must for corporate filings soon2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 11:26 PM IST
- This requirement will apply to those registered as ‘business users’ on the MCA21 website and are authorized to file documents and forms on behalf of companies, a person familiar with the plan said, requesting anonymity.
The government plans to mandate Aadhaar biometric verification for designated directors, and professionals such as company secretaries involved in filing statutory documents to bolster the security of statutory filings and ensure accountability.
