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Aadhar Housing targets 20% growth in FY27, eyes ₹50,000 crore AUM in three years

Harsh Kumar
2 min read6 May 2026, 12:24 PM IST
Rishi Anand, managing director and chief executive officer, Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd
Rishi Anand, managing director and chief executive officer, Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd
Summary

The Blackstone-backed lender said West Asia tensions have no material impact on loan book as it sees steady demand from affordable housing and state-backed projects.

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NEW DELHI: Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd is targeting more than 20% growth in assets under management (AUM) in FY27 as it advances towards 50,000 crore over the next three years, saying West Asia tensions have no material impact on its loan book.

NEW DELHI: Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd is targeting more than 20% growth in assets under management (AUM) in FY27 as it advances towards 50,000 crore over the next three years, saying West Asia tensions have no material impact on its loan book.

“We are closely monitoring customer behaviour, especially bounce rates across regions, but as of now there is no visible stress,” managing director and chief executive officer Rishi Anand told Mint in an interview.

“We are closely monitoring customer behaviour, especially bounce rates across regions, but as of now there is no visible stress,” managing director and chief executive officer Rishi Anand told Mint in an interview.

The company, backed by Blackstone which holds about a 65% stake following a recent fund rollover, primarily lends to low-income borrowers and has minimal exposure to income streams linked to overseas employment. Anand said non-resident Indian borrowers account for less than 1% of the portfolio, limiting direct vulnerability to geopolitical disruptions in the Gulf.

“Even in the event of prolonged disruption, the company expects repayment resilience to hold as its borrowers are largely engaged in essential economic activities,” Anand said.

Also Read | Aadhar Housing Finance may continue to outpace industry growth

Aadhar Housing closed fiscal 2026 (FY26) with an AUM of about 30,571 crore. It is targeting more than 20% growth in FY27, advancing towards 50,000 crore over the next three years. The company also has a longer-term AUM target of 1 trillion. Disbursements in the March quarter (Q4FY26) touched a record 3,084 crore and are expected to grow 18–19% in FY27.

Anand said the company is seeing rising engagement from state governments on beneficiary-led construction and housing projects for economically weaker sections and low-income groups, which is expected to support incremental demand.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) 2.0, the company has facilitated subsidies for 13,951 beneficiaries, amounting to about 45.06 crore.

India’s housing finance market continues to present a large opportunity. Total outstanding housing credit is estimated at about 37 trillion as of December 2025, according to Economic Survey FY26, with housing finance companies accounting for roughly one-fifth of the market.

Aadhar Housing Finance has a strong presence in the affordable housing segment and focuses on low-income borrowers. Among listed housing finance companies, it is positioned as a growth-oriented player in the segment, while larger peers such as Bajaj Housing Finance, LIC Housing Finance and Can Fin Homes continue to account for a larger share of the broader housing finance market.

Also Read | PMAY 2.0: What is it, how to apply for housing, know eligibility & more

Within this, low-income and affordable housing is growing faster than the broader industry, driven by urbanization, policy support and a structural housing shortage, Anand said.

He added that the broader housing finance sector is expected to grow at 15-16% annually, while the affordable housing segment is projected to expand at 18-19%.

On profitability, Anand said margins remain stable despite interest rate fluctuations due to a largely matched floating-rate structure. “Around 74% of its loan assets and 76% of its borrowings are linked to floating rates, allowing changes in interest rates to be passed on both ways.”

The lender’s total borrowings stood at about 18,000 crore as of 31 March 2026, with funding diversified across National Housing Bank loans, bank term loans, capital market instruments including commercial papers, and a small share of external commercial borrowings.

Also Read | India’s home loan boom runs into a paperwork wall

Anand said the business ended FY26 with spreads of about 5.8% and does not expect significant compression, though incremental lending may see marginally lower spreads over time.

“Our cost of borrowing stood at around 7.6–7.7% at the end of the year. While there had been some softening earlier, the company believes geopolitical uncertainties, including developments in West Asia, could keep borrowing costs range-bound in the near term, with even a slight upward bias possible,” he added.

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Meet the Author

Harsh Kumar

Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce Read more

and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.

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HomeCompaniesNewsAadhar Housing targets 20% growth in FY27, eyes ₹50,000 crore AUM in three years

Aadhar Housing targets 20% growth in FY27, eyes ₹50,000 crore AUM in three years

Harsh Kumar
2 min read6 May 2026, 12:24 PM IST
Rishi Anand, managing director and chief executive officer, Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd
Rishi Anand, managing director and chief executive officer, Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd
Summary

The Blackstone-backed lender said West Asia tensions have no material impact on loan book as it sees steady demand from affordable housing and state-backed projects.

Gift this article

NEW DELHI: Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd is targeting more than 20% growth in assets under management (AUM) in FY27 as it advances towards 50,000 crore over the next three years, saying West Asia tensions have no material impact on its loan book.

NEW DELHI: Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd is targeting more than 20% growth in assets under management (AUM) in FY27 as it advances towards 50,000 crore over the next three years, saying West Asia tensions have no material impact on its loan book.

“We are closely monitoring customer behaviour, especially bounce rates across regions, but as of now there is no visible stress,” managing director and chief executive officer Rishi Anand told Mint in an interview.

“We are closely monitoring customer behaviour, especially bounce rates across regions, but as of now there is no visible stress,” managing director and chief executive officer Rishi Anand told Mint in an interview.

The company, backed by Blackstone which holds about a 65% stake following a recent fund rollover, primarily lends to low-income borrowers and has minimal exposure to income streams linked to overseas employment. Anand said non-resident Indian borrowers account for less than 1% of the portfolio, limiting direct vulnerability to geopolitical disruptions in the Gulf.

“Even in the event of prolonged disruption, the company expects repayment resilience to hold as its borrowers are largely engaged in essential economic activities,” Anand said.

Also Read | Aadhar Housing Finance may continue to outpace industry growth

Aadhar Housing closed fiscal 2026 (FY26) with an AUM of about 30,571 crore. It is targeting more than 20% growth in FY27, advancing towards 50,000 crore over the next three years. The company also has a longer-term AUM target of 1 trillion. Disbursements in the March quarter (Q4FY26) touched a record 3,084 crore and are expected to grow 18–19% in FY27.

Anand said the company is seeing rising engagement from state governments on beneficiary-led construction and housing projects for economically weaker sections and low-income groups, which is expected to support incremental demand.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) 2.0, the company has facilitated subsidies for 13,951 beneficiaries, amounting to about 45.06 crore.

India’s housing finance market continues to present a large opportunity. Total outstanding housing credit is estimated at about 37 trillion as of December 2025, according to Economic Survey FY26, with housing finance companies accounting for roughly one-fifth of the market.

Aadhar Housing Finance has a strong presence in the affordable housing segment and focuses on low-income borrowers. Among listed housing finance companies, it is positioned as a growth-oriented player in the segment, while larger peers such as Bajaj Housing Finance, LIC Housing Finance and Can Fin Homes continue to account for a larger share of the broader housing finance market.

Also Read | PMAY 2.0: What is it, how to apply for housing, know eligibility & more

Within this, low-income and affordable housing is growing faster than the broader industry, driven by urbanization, policy support and a structural housing shortage, Anand said.

He added that the broader housing finance sector is expected to grow at 15-16% annually, while the affordable housing segment is projected to expand at 18-19%.

On profitability, Anand said margins remain stable despite interest rate fluctuations due to a largely matched floating-rate structure. “Around 74% of its loan assets and 76% of its borrowings are linked to floating rates, allowing changes in interest rates to be passed on both ways.”

The lender’s total borrowings stood at about 18,000 crore as of 31 March 2026, with funding diversified across National Housing Bank loans, bank term loans, capital market instruments including commercial papers, and a small share of external commercial borrowings.

Also Read | India’s home loan boom runs into a paperwork wall

Anand said the business ended FY26 with spreads of about 5.8% and does not expect significant compression, though incremental lending may see marginally lower spreads over time.

“Our cost of borrowing stood at around 7.6–7.7% at the end of the year. While there had been some softening earlier, the company believes geopolitical uncertainties, including developments in West Asia, could keep borrowing costs range-bound in the near term, with even a slight upward bias possible,” he added.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Harsh Kumar

Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce Read more

and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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