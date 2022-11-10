Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  AAI aims 100% EV fleet by 2030 for airside, cityside operations

AAI aims 100% EV fleet by 2030 for airside, cityside operations

1 min read . 05:50 PM ISTAnu Sharma
AAI initially inducted 10 electric vehicles for official use at its corporate and regional headquarters at New Delhi under green initiative. (Bloomberg)

As AAI switches from existing diesel, petrol and CNG vehicles to electric vehicles, it is also working on ensuring proper charging facility for the e-vehicles

The Airports Authority of India aims to completely transition to electric vehicles for its airside and city-side operations by 2030.

“AAI as a responsible organization is committed for achieving 100% target for switching over to Electric vehicles by 2030," the government-run airports operator said.

Initially, AAI inducted 10 electric vehicles for official use at its corporate and regional headquarters at New Delhi under green initiative. Today, the airports operator inducted 45 electric vehicles at airports and offices across the country through direct purchase for original equipment manufacturer for airside operations and city side usage requirements.

As the organisation switches from existing diesel, petrol and CNG vehicles to electric vehicles, it is also working on ensuring proper charging facility for the e-vehicles.

AAI is also encouraging airport service providers for inducting electric vehicles and developing charging infrastructure at airports.

“AAI is encouraging government organizations, public sector undertakings, government distribution companies and similar other Public entities to build and operate Public electric vehicle charging infrastructure at parking lots of Airports as well as air side area," AAI said.

AAI manages a total of 137 airports which include 24 International airports (3 civil enclaves), 10 custom airports (4 Civil Enclaves) and 103 domestic airports (23 civil enclaves). AAI provides air navigation services over 2.8 million square nautical miles of air space.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited-led consortium, has also recently deployed 57 EVs in the airport and its vicinity. DIAL is in the process of deploying another seven vehicles shortly.

Kempegowda International Airport of Bengaluru has plans to deploy electric shuttle buses between terminal 1 and 2. Its on-site solar installations and power purchase agreements from solar and wind energy suppliers help Bengaluru airport achieve an energy-neutral status.

