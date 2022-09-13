AAI inducts electric vehicles at offices, airports1 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 05:14 PM IST
AAI has also installed vehicle charging stations at its corporate office in New Delhi, its associated offices and various airports across India.
NEW DELHI: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has inducted electric vehicles at its offices and airports in an attempt to reduce dependency on fossil fuels and control vehicular emissions.