NEW DELHI: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has inducted electric vehicles at its offices and airports in an attempt to reduce dependency on fossil fuels and control vehicular emissions.

“To reduce adverse impact of carbon emissions on the environment, #AAI has taken a step forward towards achieving the goal of #GreenIndia," the state-run airport operator said in a post on Twitter. This has been done as per the country’s plan to transition to electric mobility, AAI added.

AAI has also installed vehicle charging stations at its corporate office in New Delhi, its associated offices and various airports across India.

The Delhi International Airport also plans to introduce 62 electric vehicles (EVs) by October for its airside operations under the Green Transportation Programme. This would help reduce approximately 1,000 tonne of greenhouse gas emissions annually.

Kempegowda International Airport of Bengaluru has plans to deploy electric shuttle buses between terminal 1 and 2. Its on-site solar installations and power purchase agreements from solar and wind energy suppliers help Bengaluru airport achieve a energy-neutral status.