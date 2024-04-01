AAI to post record ₹5,000-crore profit in FY24, says chairman Sanjeev Kumar
In FY23, Airports Authority of India reported a profit before tax of ₹3,963.75 crore on revenue of ₹12,172.35 crore.
New Delhi: The state-run airports operator Airports Authority of India has posted a record profit of around ₹5000 crore, a top official said on Monday. "We are likely to achieve turnover of more than ₹15,000 crore in 2023-24 which is the highest ever in the history of AAI, with profit before tax of around ₹5,000 crore, which is also the highest ever in our history," AAI chairman Sanjeev Kumar said at the 29th annual day celebration.